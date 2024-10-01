Patriots Urged to Pursue Two Offensive Free Agents
Heading into Week 5, the New England Patriots are in trouble. They have been blown out in each of the last two weeks and there are many noticeable weaknesses for the team.
One of the biggest weaknesses is currently on the offensive line.
Jacoby Brissett has not had good protection. The line also has not been consistent in run blocking. That will have to change if the Patriots want to have any chance at turning the season around.
With that in mind, they are being urged to consider signing at least one of two potential free agent options.
Sara Marshall of Musket Fire has suggested that New England should take a look at signing either Charles Leno or D.J. Humphries.
Leno was the starting left tackle for the Washington Commanders over the last three years. He is not getting any younger and may not be a long-term pickup, but he could help this season. During the 2023 season, he only allowed three sacks and five quarterback hurries, which would be a major help for the Patriots.
Humphries is 30 years old and could be a multi-year addition for New England. If he's able to stay healthy, he would be a huge help to the left side of the offensive line. At the very least, he'd be a low-cost and potentially high-reward type of signing.
Either one of these players would help the Patriots' offensive line. What is currently happening is not going to fly if the team wants to get back to winning.
Another potential option to consider could be free agent left tackle David Bakhtiari. If he is healthy, he would be the best possible pickup that New England could make.
That being said, the Patriots will have to make a decision. Do they want to get aggressive to try and compete this season? Or, would they rather "tank" and get another high draft pick to add more talent around Drake Maye for the future?
Should they choose to compete this season, they need to make a move or two in an attempt to shore up the offensive line.
