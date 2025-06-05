Patriots Champion Gets Direct About Controversial WR
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been at the center of controversy lately. Not only was he filmed on a boat engaging in some rather questionable activity, but he also had not been present at Patriots organized team activities until Monday.
New England signed Diggs to a three-year contract in free agency, hoping he would help solve a receiving corps that was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster last season. However, the four-time Pro Bowler has obviously not gotten off on the right foot.
Well, former Pats running back James White — who won a pair of Super Bowls in Foxborough — recently provided his take on Diggs, and he doesn't seem too concerned about the 31-year-old.
“It would be worse — to me — if he wasn’t working out,” White said on The Money Down podcast. “He posts his workout videos, too. ... This is how I know you’re actually working and focused on what the main thing is. I know he did show up to OTAs today, he was moving around. He looked good coming off that ACL surgery. He’s flying around, he has the energy. He’s a guy who likes to have a good time, but he puts the work in.”
Diggs tore his ACL midway through the 2024 campaign with the Houston Texans, putting his future in question. But the Patriots are clearly banking on the former fifth-round pick re-establishing himself as a serious threat in the aerial attack heading into 2025.
New England also signed veteran receiver Mack Hollins while selecting Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft. Additionally, the Pats picked up undrafted free agent Efton Chism III, creating quite the competition in the Patriots' wide receiver room going into training camp.
But the most important member of the bunch is unquestionably Diggs.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!