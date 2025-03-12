Former Patriots Star Shares Strong Reaction to WR Move
The New England Patriots entered the NFL offseason surely hoping to add some significant talent at the wide receiver position given that their receiving corps was probably the worst in the league this past season.
Well, the Patriots haven't exactly done that yet, as they have watched as their top targets have either been traded elsewhere or stayed put.
New England has managed to add one wide out, though, agreeing to sign Mack Hollins to a two-year contract on the first day of the legal tampering period in free agency.
Hollins certainly isn't a big numbers guy, but former Pats defensive back Jason McCourty loves the move and took to social media to rave about the veteran receiver.
“No surprise he stays in the division. Teams that play against him see the value!” McCourty posted on X. “Glue guy who everyone in the organization will love being around!”
Hollins spent the 2024 campaign with the Buffalo Bills, catching 31 passes for 378 yards and a couple of touchdowns. He also logged three catches for 73 yards and a score during the Bills' AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 31-year-old is certainly well-traveled, as the Patriots will represent his sixth NFL team. He was originally selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and has also played for the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.
Hollins definitely isn't a top option, as he has eclipsed 500 yards just once in his career, which came when he totaled 690 yards with the Raiders in 2022.
However, at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Hollins is a big-bodied pass-catcher who could represent a good red zone target for Drake Maye next season.
Still, New England absolutely needs to add some more talent at the wide receiver position.
