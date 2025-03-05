Patriots WR Already Building Chemistry With Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots have wasted no time getting adjusted with their new head coach, Mike Vrabel.
Coach Vrabel was brought on board as the Patriots' next head coach no more than two months ago and has seemingly stayed busy touching base around the roster to get familiar with his players, effectively getting an early start for his first year on the job.
Right off the bat, it looks like one player of note on the roster could be getting significant intrigue from Vrabel as a name to watch for the year ahead: wide receiver Javon Baker.
According to chatter heard by the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed, Baker has already formed a relationship with his new head coach, which could mean big things for his development ahead.
"We heard that he's developed a relationship with Vrabel, which is good to hear," Kyed said. "I don't know how heavy that is, but he does seem like a Vrabel type of guy."
Baker is coming off a quiet first season in the mix for New England. He caught just one pass for 12 yards, and remained inactive on gamedays for a considerable part of his campaign.
However, year two under Vrabel could be the fresh start Baker needs. The fourth-round pick from a season ago has exhibited countless appealing traits to have confidence in him as an impact player at the next level, but for one reason or another, hasn't gotten an immense opportunity to showcase it.
Vrabel, a coach synonymous with getting the most out of his players, is a perfect fit to place alongside the 23-year-old to get him at his best, and can hopefully provide the spark needed to log more than one catch on the season for his second year on the job.
And so far, the connection between the two looks to be off to a good start.
In a wide receiver room desperate for playmakers, the stage is set for a bounce-back showing. Time will tell if Baker can seize that opportunity.
