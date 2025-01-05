Patriots’ Joe Milton Does Crazy Celebration After First TD
The New England Patriots are playing their final game of the 2024 NFL season this afternoon against the Buffalo Bills. It's a game that most fans would rather see the Patriots lose than win.
With a loss, New England would guarantee themselves the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. On the other hand, if they win, they could end up dropping to the No. 4 pick.
Obviously, that would be a huge mistake from a long-term perspective.
Having the No. 1 pick would give the Patriots the choice of taking the player they like the most or trading down and acquiring a massive haul of picks. That would be a best-case scenario for New England.
To begin the game, the Patriots took a 7-0 lead. Joe Milton III, a backup quarterback, orchestrated a great drive and finished it off with a touchdown run.
After the touchdown, Milton celebrated in awesome fashion. He pulled off a back flip in the end zone.
Take a look at Milton's touchdown celebration for yourself:
Hopefully, the rest of the game ends up being a bit different. It's hard to root against the team, but New England needs to lose this game.
Unfortunately, the Bills are not playing their key players. They have nothing left to play for this season, as they have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Patriots could very well end up pulling off a win.
Only time will tell, but a lot is on the line for the Patriots' future.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening in this game when everything is said and done. However, Milton is off to a hot start for New England.
