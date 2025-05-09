Patriots' New QB Opens Up on Relationship With Drake Maye
The New England Patriots lost backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to free agency this offseason, but they replaced him with Joshua Dobbs, who brings some dual-threat capability to the table.
Of course, Drake Maye is clearly the starter heading into 2025, so unlike last year when Maye had to compete with Brissett, there is no quarterback controversy this spring.
But Dobbs seems perfectly fine with that and is apparently already developing a strong relationship with Maye with training camp getting closer and closer.
“I’m able to provide pointers from things I’ve seen in the past, how to quickly pick up an offense, and go out and execute it,” Dobbs said. “He’s done a great job of showing me around the team and guys that have been around the last year. It’s been a great dynamic, and we’re going to enjoy working together.”
Dobbs spent the 2024 campaign with the San Francisco 49ers, playing in two games and making one start. During that time, he went 32-for-47 with 361 yards, a couple of touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He also punched in two rushing scores.
The 30-year-old has had plenty of stops along his NFL career, as the Patriots will represent his sixth NFL team. He has made 23 appearances and 15 starts since entering the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, totaling 17 passing touchdowns and 15 picks while completing 62.7 percent of his passes.
Meanwhile, Maye was selected by New England with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft last April. He appeared in 13 contests during his rookie campaign, starting 12 of them. The University of North Carolina product was definitely impressive in his debut season, finishing with 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Additionally, he registered 421 yards while reaching the end zone twice as a rusher, averaging a hefty 7.8 yards per carry.
