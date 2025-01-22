Patriots' Josh McDaniels Already Revealed Plan for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots have reunited with Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator, which could spell fantastic news for quarterback Drake Maye.
While McDaniels failed in two different head-coaching stints, his prowess as an offensive guru cannot be denied, as he experienced considerable success during his first couple of stretches with the Patriots.
Of course, McDaniels also had Tom Brady for the vast majority of that time in New England, so this next tour of duty may be a different animal for him.
However, the Pats do seem to have an impressive young signal-caller in Maye, and during an appearance on Julian Edelman's Games With Names podcast over the summer, McDaniels revealed how he would typically develop a young quarterback.
“You have to have a plan, and that obviously starts from the head coach and his perspective. You have to be able to agree on how you’re going to kind of unveil that thing to the player, and ultimately bring him along,” McDaniels said. “At the end of the day, you have to take the player where he’s at when he comes in. Whether that was [Matt] Cassel, or [Jimmy] Garoppolo, or [Jarrett] Stidham, or [Jacoby] Brissett, or Mac [Jones], Aidan O’Connell — you have to take the player where he’s at."
Maye supplanted Brissett as the starter in mid-October, throwing for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 66.6 percent of his passes and posting an 88.1 passer rating over 13 appearances and 12 starts. He also rushed for 421 yards and a couple of scores.
“There are a lot of things that go into it, but I think it’s just having a really good feel for where the player is at. You can’t just keep throwing stuff at him,” added McDaniels.
Maye certainly showed a whole lot of promise during his debut campaign, so we'll see how quickly McDaniels can move him along in 2025.
