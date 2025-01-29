Patriots Legend Fires Back Against Claims NFL Is Helping Chiefs
Not long ago, the New England Patriots were in the same shoes as the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves. They were the top team in the NFL and it wasn't even close.
Of course, along with being the best team in the league and a long-term dynasty come the claims of cheating. The Patriots went through their fair share of those claims and now the Chiefs are going through it.
With all of the recent claims that the NFL is rigging games to help Kansas City win, one former New England legend spoke out with a strong statement.
Julian Edelman isn't having the claims about the Chiefs getting help. He fired back at those ideas.
"It's apparent when you're on top, everyone wants to try to bring you down," Edelman said. "It's a bunch of bull-lony that the league is helping the Kansas City Chiefs. If you've got a problem with it, go beat them."
He went further with his statement, naming ways that the referees can't control a game.
"They can't control that. If you want to beat them, go beat them," Edelman stated. "Don't talk about it. Be about it. I'm so sick and tired of hearing people say that about the Chiefs."
Edelman also revealed the importance of knowing which referees are calling a game and learning how to change things throughout the course of the game to adapt to how they are refereeing.
"You learn about it during that first part of that game," he said. "If they're calling it tight, you tighten back. If they're not, you just hope that they're consistent throughout the whole thing, which they usually are."
Finally, Edelman revealed why he thinks Kansas City has been able to win at such a high level.
"It's always the team that makes the least amount of mistakes, and that's what they do," Edelman said. "They play mistake-free. They play situationally tight, and they lull you to sleep, and they beat you when they need to."
While his comments may not be popular, he makes a lot of great points. When the Patriots were going through the hate and cheating allegations that the NFL was helping them win, the exact same concepts applied.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if the Chiefs can three-peat as champions against the Philadelphia Eagles. They have many similarities to the dominant New England teams and have become the clear-cut villains in the league.
