Patriots WR Criticizes Play Calling After Cardinals Loss
The New England Patriots suffered yet another brutal loss on Sunday, falling to the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 30-17.
The Patriots were unable to get much of anything going offensively for most of the affair, which is on brand for a New England squad that has struggled on that side of the ball all season long.
However, Pats wide receiver Kayshon Boutte thinks that the team could have had more success if it employed a different strategy.
“We knew they was gonna play man the whole game,” Boutte said, via Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald. “But I feel like it’s disrespectful when they go man first quarter, you know? So I feel like we need to be better at attacking that instead of being shy about it.”
The Patriots utilized short throws throughout the vast majority of the game, which Boutte clearly was not liking.
Boutte logged just two catches for 19 yards in the defeat. Quarterback Drake Maye threw for 204 yards as a whole and actually started the game 10-for-10, but the explosiveness just wasn't there.
Now, to be fair, New England's offensive line does not exactly afford a ton of protection, so the Pats sometimes have to utilize quick, short throws in order to get the ball delivered.
Not only that, but it's also not like the Patriots have a ton of reliable weapons in the aerial attack.
That being said, New England's offense has at least shown some signs of life since Maye took over under center in mid-October, so perhaps that is where the frustration is coming from.
The Pats are now just 3-11 on the season and certainly have a lot of work to do heading into the offseason.
As for Boutte, the second-year wide out has managed 27 grabs for 349 yards and a touchdown on the year overall.
