Patriots' Drake Maye Reveals Biggest Frustration
The New England Patriots ended up falling to 3-11 on the season due to today's 30-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. It was yet another frustrating game to watch with the exact same issues causing the biggest problems for the Patriots.
Drake Maye had another solid game, but New England simply isn't doing enough to win football games.
While the Patriots were never going to be a playoff team this year, the way they have been losing has been disappointing. Too many mental errors and missed plays have doomed their season.
Following today's loss to the Cardinals, Maye spoke out about his frustrations. He also revealed his biggest frustration.
"Frustrating. The same [problems] showing up, that's probably the most frustrating part," Maye said.
He's not wrong and that has become the most concerning part about the way New England has been playing.
Far too often, they have made simple mistakes and beaten themselves. At times, they have looked completely unprepared for the game. Many blame first-year head coach Jerod Mayo for those issues.
Speaking of Maye, he ended up completing 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 202 yards, a touchdown, and an interception against Arizona. He also picked up 14 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
At the very least, Patriots fans come go to be knowing that they have their quarterback of the future. Not having that concern hanging over the franchise is a breath of fresh air. Now, the front office just needs to build a better team around their franchise quarterback.
Looking ahead at the rest of the season, there are three games left. In their next matchup, New England will hit the road for a matchup against the Buffalo Bills. That game is going to be extremely difficult.
All of that being said, there wasn't a lot to be excited about from this week's game. More of the same issues reared their heads and the Patriots went down once again.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!