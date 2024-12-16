Patriots Could Replace Jerod Mayo with Former Champion
The New England Patriots have been caught in a tough situation with first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.
After hand selecting him to replace Bill Belichick, his first year has not gone well. Under Mayo, the team has not looked prepared and he has not handled himself great when it comes to the media.
While there are multiple factors that have led to the rumors, there are many who don't think that Mayo is guaranteed to be back for the 2025 NFL season.
Drake Maye is ready to take a big leap in year two, but the team around him must be better. In order to make sure that happens, could the Patriots actually replace Mayo with a head coach that they know is ready to handle this kind of situation as opposed to hoping for their current coach to turn things around?
Matt Johnson of SportsNaut has made a bold suggestion for New England. He thinks that they should replace Mayo with a former champion.
That former champion is none other than former Patriots' star linebacker and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
"Vrabel will have the respect of the Patriots locker room and his message will hold weight because he’s been successful as a head coach even outside New England," Johnson wrote.
"He’s at the right age where he can do this job for another 10-plus years and he’s also demonstrated his coaching prowess in games with the little things. If there’s a Patriots coaching search, Vrabel should be the obvious top choice. However, if New England waits, he likely won’t be around in the next coaching cycle because multiple teams want him."
Johnson makes a very good point. If New England decides to pass on Vrabel this time around, he likely will not be available when they choose to make a change.
Bringing Vrabel back home would be a perfect fit. He builds a championship culture and he has been a successful head coach. If the Patriots choose to move on from Mayo, Vrabel would be the perfect replacement.
All of that being said, no one knows what New England is going to end up doing. It seems likely that Mayo will be given one more year, but things can still change.
Expect to continue hearing the rumors and speculation about Mayo as the season winds down. Perhaps the Patriots will opt to make an aggressive move.
