Patriots' Bill Belichick Expressed Interest in Former Rival
New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick is now the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, which certainly feels strange to write.
Nevertheless, Belichick has taken his talents to the collegiate ranks to the shock of many.
However, before the 72-year-old decided to jump to the NCAA, he reportedly expressed interest in a very surprising NFL team: the New York Jets.
Yes, the same Jets team that Belichick was supposed to begin coaching in 1999 after succeeding Bill Parcells. Of course, he instantly resigned from the position in the most befuddling way imaginable.
It's also the same New York organization that Belichick has spent the 2024 campaign consistently ribbing throughout his entertaining gig as a broadcaster.
"About two weeks ago, the New York Jets were informed (and were stunned to learn) that there was interest in their organization coming from none other than ... Bill Belichick," wrote Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
So, just how far did things go between Belichick and Gang Green?
"For months, Belichick’s inner circle quietly conducted informal conversations with a few teams, testing the waters," Russini wrote. "A very small circle of people in the Jets building were made aware of his interest, though I was told no meeting or formal conversation ever happened because the UNC opportunity popped up. So, in the end, none of the talks — with the Jets or any other NFL team — turned into anything serious, and now North Carolina is Chapel Bill."
Evidently, Belichick was never all that close to becoming the next Jets head coach, but it definitely would have been an intriguing scenario. That's for sure.
Of course, Belichick tortured New York for what seemed like an eternity during his 24-year stint as Patriots head coach, winning 17 AFC East division titles. He also captured six Super Bowl championships while making nine Super Bowl appearances along the way.
