Patriots May Have Buyer's Remorse on Key Player
The New England Patriots were hammered yet again on Sunday, this time losing to the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 30-17.
The Patriots were absolutely shredded throughout the game, with the Cardinals scoring in every quarter and dropping 14 points on New England in the fourth period.
While no one player can be blamed for the Pats' defeat, there is one key defender who has been a major issue for the Patriots all season long: safety Kyle Dugger.
New England signed Dugger to a four-year, $58 million contract extension last offseason, and Bleacher Report's NFL staff feels the Pats may regret that deal.
"On Sunday, Dugger struggled mightily in coverage against tight end Trey McBride and whiffed on an open-field tackle that allowed the Cardinals deep in New England territory," Bleacher Report wrote. "Patriots.com's Evan Lazar noted that the Cardinals purposely targeted Dugger's side of the field with specific play designs."
This is hardly the first time this has happened to Dugger this season.
Remember: a few weeks ago against the Miami Dolphins, Dugger had one of the worst games of his career and was so brutal that a lowlight film of his performance surfaced.
"In terms of points allowed, New England's defense has been on the decline since 2021," B/R added. "Now one of its top defenders seems like he's regressed after a standout campaign."
Dugger was terrific in 2023, registering 109 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a couple of interceptions, a forced fumble and seven passes defended.
So, at the time, handing the 28-year-old a new deal seemed like the right move to make.
But now, after seeing how Dugger has played in his first season after signing the fresh pact, it's becoming obvious that the Patriots may like to have that decision back.
