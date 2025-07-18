Patriots Finally End Contract Issue With Rookie RB
The New England Patriots added a major piece to their offense during the second round of the NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Henderson is expected by many to compete with Rhamondre Stevenson for the Patriots' starting running back job, and some even believe that the rookie will ultimately surpass Stevenson.
The problem was that New England had been having some issues agreeing to a contract with Henderson, much like most teams with their second-round picks this year.
Well, the Pats have finally come to terms with Henderson, signing the 22-year-old to a fully guaranteed contract, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Henderson spent four years at Ohio State between 2021 and 2024, racking up 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry during a tremendous freshman campaign. After a couple of down years in 2022 and 2023, the star halfback proceeded to tally 1,016 yards and 10 scores on 7.1 yards per carry during his senior season.
Not only was Henderson terrific on the ground, but he also caught 27 passes for 284 yards while reaching the end zone once, helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship victory.
With Drake Maye desperately needing more reliable weapons at his disposal, Henderson should absolutely provide him with a versatile outlet out of the backfield, both in terms of opening up the aerial attack with his efficient rushing style and serving as a dependable receiver.
Stevenson had a very disappointing year last season, logging just 3.9 yards per tote after signing a four-year extension with the Patriots. With Henderson now on board, Stevenson may be in danger moving forward. But perhaps Henderson can complement Stevenson will and help comprise a strong backfield duo.
We'll see if Henderson establishes himself as a key piece in training camp.
