Patriots Key Defender in Jeopardy Given History
The New England Patriots have overhauled much of their roster this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the ball where the Patriots embarked on a free-agent spending spree.
Not only that, but New England added some very intriguing pieces on Day 3 of the NFL Draft which could have some established Pats veterans looking over their shoulders.
Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit has identified a surprising Patriots defender who could be in some jeopardy of losing his roster spot heading into 2025, naming safety Jabrill Peppers as someone who could be on the bubble.
"In an effort to rebuild the culture, the Patriots have parted ways with several veteran leaders since Mike Vrabel’s arrival in January. From that perspective, Peppers might be on notice as well," Buchmasser wrote.
Buchmasser did go on to add that Vrabel will probably give Peppers a chance to prove himself next season, but the fact that Peppers' future in Foxborough could be dicey is definitely surprising.
Peppers played in six games last season, with some off-the-field issues resulting in the 29-year-old being placed on the commissioner's exempt list. During his time on the gridiron in 2024, Peppers registered 40 tackles and an interception.
You would think Peppers and Kyle Dugger would be firmly entrenched as New England's two starting safeties going into next fall, but the Pats' decision to select California safety Craig Woodson in the fourth round of the draft definitely raised some eyebrows.
The Patriots also have 2023 third-round pick Marte Mapu at the position, so there does exist a world in which New England may decide to jettison Peppers in order to open up more playing time for the younger players.
Chances are, Peppers will open 2025 on the Pats' roster, but it's certainly an intriguing situation to monitor.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!