Patriots CB Makes Statement vs. Commanders
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots cornerback D.J. James is rapidly emerging as more than just the Pats’ “next man up” in their defensive backfield.
Following a standout performance in New England’s 48-18 preseason victory over the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium, James is being recognized for his sound field awareness and determination to remain in lock step with his opponent. In the process, he is looking very much the part of a starting perimeter corner.
“I’m just taking it each and every day, learning the scheme, talking to my coaches – they’ve really helped me a lot coming along away, just pushing me each and every day,” James told reporters following Friday night’s preseason opener. “And also my teammates, I’ve got to thank my guys on the other side of the ball as well. They push me every day during camp just for these moments here.”
With a recent stretch of injuries placing a strain on the Patriots defensive backfield, James has been maximizing his reps during training camp practices. In the absence of starting cornersChristian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III, the second-year corner has been regularly aligning with the first-team defense. On Friday, he spent their first few series as one of the team’s top options on the boundary. His performance earned him the praise of fans, media and most importantly his head coach, Mike Vrabel.
“I think it's always exciting to see players that take advantage of opportunities,” Vrabel said from his postgame pulpit. ”Since D.J. was one of the players that was here for rookie minicamp, he's continued to improve. I think he's taken advantage of that. So I'm always for players that get better, take coaching. It's on them obviously to improve. That's all to D.J.'s credit. So, I'm excited for him, that he can put in the work and start to see it translate onto the field."
Having been selected as one of Patriots On SI’s “Five Players to Watch” heading into Friday night’s matchup, James did not disappoint. The 24-year-old demonstrated his willingness to fight for the ball at the catch point and has shown no apprehension in showcasing his physicality. On 3rd and 15 from the Washington 31, James got the jump on a pass intended from Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman, intended for receiver Michael Gallup. At 5’11” and 184 pounds, James may be considered undersized for play along the perimeter. However, he has played much bigger than his frame and continues to make a strong case for a roster spot.
Davis entered the NFL as the No. 192 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 draft by the Seattle Seahawks. The Auburn product competed for a depth spot at slot corner. However, an inconsistent showing in camp and the preseason led to his release during Seattle’s final roster cutdowns. He was subsequently signed to the Patriots practice squad, where he remained for the rest of the 2024 season. New England signed James to a futures contract in January.
Should both Gonzalez and Davis remain sidelined due to injury, James is likley to remain atop the Pats depth chart, patrolling the perimeter alongside veteran corner Alex Austin. Overall, James has performed well enough to earn serious consideration to remain with the Pats through opening day. With his strong showing against Washington, the second-year corner could solidify his place in New England’s defensive backfield.
While nothing is guaranteed, James assured Pats Nation that his effort to become the best he can be will only increase in the coming days.
“Each and every day, I try to come in and just show my teammates and coaches that I’m someone who wants to be on this team,,” James decreed. “I’m someone that wants to just help improve this team, and just ready to come to work every day and be a great teammate.”
