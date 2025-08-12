Patriots Sign Rookie RB Amid Depth Concerns
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As their running back position group continues to face some uncertainty, the New England Patriots have made a move to help strengthen their depth heading into their second preseason game of 2025.
The Patriots announced, on Tuesday, the signing of rookie running back Shane Watts. The Division II standout was hosted by the Pats for a workout on Monday.
In order to accommodate Watts’ signing, the Patriots released first-year running back Deneric Prince, who was signed by New England on Sunday.
Watts played four years at Fort Hays State and was an All-America Second Team selection in 2024 by three separate organizations, including the D2CCA, Associated Press (AP), and Don Hansen Football Committee. The 5’9” 195-pounder, finished the year with 1,303 rushing yards and 449 receiving yards for 1,752 all-purpose yards. He scored 17 touchdowns, including 13 rushing and four receiving. Watts spent the first two seasons at Fort Hayes State as a defensive back before switching to running back. The 23-year-old is expected to make his debut with the team during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings In Minneapolis on Wednesday.
In recent days, the Patriots have experienced a reduction in their depth at running back. Starter Rhamondre Stevenson has not practiced since last Friday’s preseason opener against the Washington Commanders. Undrafted rookie Lan Larison is set to undergo foot surgery and was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Veteran Terrell Jennings did not finish Monday’s practice — presumably due to a heightened heat index, while Prince was conspicuously absent from the field. Therefore, New England’s only seemingly-healthy options at the position as they depart for Minneapolis are rookie TreVeyon Henderson and veterans Antonio Gibson and JaMycal Hasty.
Prince originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 out of Tulsa. The 6’0”, 211-pounder, spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad but was elevated to the active roster for two games. After being released by Kansas City following training camp in 2024, Prince spent the year on the Miami Dolphins practice squad. He played with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL this past spring.
The Patriots are scheduled to participate in two days of joint sessions with the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday. The teams will square off in their second preseason game at 12 noon CT, 1pm ET at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, Aug, 16.
