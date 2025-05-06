Patriots Rookie Earns Exciting NFL Comparison
The New England Patriots entered the offseason with a very obvious need at wide receiver, and they have made sure to address it.
Not only did the Patriots sign both Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, but they also selected Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft.
New England has drawn rave reviews for its decision to draft Williams, who hauled in 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns during his final season at Washington State, averaging an impressive 17.1 yards per catch.
Of course, whether or not that translates onto the NFL level is anyone's guess, as Ja'Lynn Polk, whom the Pats selected in Round 2 of the draft last year, posted similar numbers during his final campaign at Washington.
Regardless, most seem to love the Patriots' move for Williams, and after talking to people around the league, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated uncovered an intriguing comparison for Williams: Tyler Lockett.
Now with the Tennessee Titans, Lockett spent the first decade of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, posting four straight 1,000-yard campaigns between 2019 and 2022. While he was never a flashy target, he was a very reliable receiver and boasts a lifetime catch rate of 70.5 percent.
If Williams can become as dependable as Lockett, it would certainly represent a big win for New England, which laid claim to the worst receiving corps in football in 2024.
Williams actually began his collegiate career at UNLV and spent three years with the Rebels before transferring to Washington State after 2022. He enjoyed a solid debut campaign with the Cougars, catching 61 passes for 843 yards and six scores in 2023.
We'll see if the 22-year-old can provide Drake Maye with an exciting playmaker in 2025 and beyond.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!