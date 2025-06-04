Patriots Weapon Dubbed Potential Training Camp Breakout Star
The New England Patriots will certainly have some heated battles up and down the roster in training camp, as they have overhauled much of their squad this offseason following back-to-back four-win campaigns.
The Patriots made some serious noise in free agency and have also been widely lauded for the work they did in the NFL Draft, and perhaps the most acclaimed draft pick they made was Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.
New England selected Williams in the third round, and with the Pats desperately needing help at receiver, the incoming rookie could make a big impact right off the bat.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine certainly seems to like Williams, and he dubbed the six-foot pass-catcher a potential breakout player for the Patriots this summer.
"Williams has the potential to easily outplay his draft spot as a rookie," Ballentine wrote. "After a disappointing campaign from last year's second-round pick in [Ja'Lynn] Polk, he could wind up being a much bigger part of the offense than expected."
New England's receiving corps was nothing short of an abject disaster last year, as draft picks Polk and Javon Baker were major busts, combining for just 13 catches, 12 of which came from Polk. Kendrick Bourne was also disappointing, and outside of some flashes from DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, Drake Maye struggled to find any consistent options at the position.
Now, though, the Pats have numerous potential threats, as they signed Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency in addition to nabbing Williams. Not only that, but they added undrafted free agent Efton Chism III.
While many other Patriots wide outs will be fighting for a roster spot, Williams is basically a sure-fire lock and could ultimately play a significant role in New England's offense early in the 2025 season.
