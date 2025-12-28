Rhamondre Stevenson Among Five Patriots to Watch vs. Jets

With their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets set to kick off at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into their regular-season finale in Week 18.

The Patriots (12-3) enter this matchup on the heels of a playoff spot-clinching 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Conversely, the Jets (3-12) are fresh off a 29-6 Week 16 loss to the New Orleans Saints

Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Jets.

Rhamondre Stevenson

With third-string running back Terrell Jennings currently on injured reserve, the Pats’ received some good news on the health of rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson heading into this Week 17 contest. Having been cleared from concussion protocol, New England will need Henderson to pair alongside incumbent starter Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson played a large part in the Patriots’ erasing an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 win over the Ravens.

The Oklahoma product scampered for a 21-yard touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the contest. He rushed eight times for 51 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 27 yards in New England’s win over Baltimore. Should the Pats wisely take a cautious approach with Henderson, Stevenson will be expected to be New England’s heavy-duty running back in Week 16.

Kyle Williams

Perhaps best known for his speed and ability to separate from his defender, he is also an adept route-runner. As such, he possesses the skill to start-and-stop at the beginning of his stride to make defensive backs and coverage linebackers miss in all areas of the field.

Despite their overall struggles this season, the Jets rank a respectable 13th in the league in pass defense, allowing 208.7 passing yards per game. However, it should be noted that with both Kayshon Boutte (concussion) and Mack Hollins (IR, abdomen) out for Week 17, Williams may once again get the chance to turn a short catch into a big-yardage gain.

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) completes a pass during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Efton Chism III

Much like the situation with Williams, the absences of both Boutte and Williams could allow the Patriots to utilize Chism’s talent and tenacity on offense in Week 17. Look for Maye to take advantage of Chism’s agility and strength at the catch point in the intermediate areas of the field. If Chism can find early success against the Jets’ secondary, Chism may be poised to earn his first touchdown as a pro receiver.

Despite his versatile playing style and persistent work ethic, a logjam of talent in the slot on offense has meant that Chism has been relegated to healthy, yet inactive status for much of the season. Though he has been active for six games this season, Chism has only seen action as New England’s kick returner — a trend which is likely to come to an end in Week 17.

Christian Gonzalez

Gonzalez has started all 12 games in which he has appeared, recording 61 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, and consistently matching up against opponents' top receiving threats. The newly-selected Pro Bowler’s production has been a key factor in New England fielding a defense ranked seventh in the NFL, placing among the league leaders in passing efficiency allowed. As such, Gonzalez is expected to match against Jets wideout Adonai Mitchell.

In the previous meeting between the two clubs, Mitchell created downfield separation with Gonzalez in coverage. He is averaging a 46.5 receiving yards per game since joining the Jets, with a 100-yard performance in Week 13, and his route-running gave Gonzalez some problems in the last matchup. With that in mind, the Pats top corner must be in prime form to help keep Mitchell from adding a new dimension to the Jets’ passing game.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) makes a catch during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jack Gibbens

While team captain Robert Spillane — who was recently ruled out for this matchup as he continues to recuperate from an ankle injury — Gibbens has taken command of the Pats’ defensive on-field signal-calling. Much like Spillane, head coach Mike Vrabel continues to be impressed by Gibbens’ level of athleticism, along with his ability to lead by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic.

This season, Gibbens has compiled 71 total tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, three quarterback hits and two passes-defensed. The 6-foot-3, 242 pound native of Bulverde, TX earned 10 total tackles and recovered a fumble in New England’s Week 16 win over the Ravens. Not only will he need to lead by example, but Gibbens must also put forth one of his most productive games from a statistical standpoint against the Jets in Week 17.

