Patriots Land Heisman Finalist With Superstar Draft Prediction
The New England Patriots are going to look to be aggressive this offseason as they try to add more talent. Drake Maye is the clear-cut leader of the franchise, but they need to find more help for him and could also use a few upgrades on the defensive side of the football as well.
Most of the talk surrounding offensive improvement has come at the wide receiver and offensive line positions. While there is a definite need to improve those areas, the Patriots might be open to other additions as well. How about a running back?
Rhamondre Stevenson has been solid throughout his NFL career, but he has had some fumbling issues. That ended up getting him benched at one point during the 2024 season by Jerod Mayo.
Mike Vrabel is a no-nonsense head coach as well. He is definitely aware of the fumbling problems that Stevenson has had. Could New England look to bring in some major competition for Stevenson this offseason?
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report took a look at some players who the Patriots could target to get Maye more help. On that list was none other than Boise State star running back and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty.
"New England is downright desperate for playmakers right now, and Jeanty is unquestionably a prospect who can take on that burden," Kay wrote. "If the Patriots decide to trade down on Day 1 or make a move back into the mid-to-late portion of the first round, they could transform their offense overnight with this selection."
Making a trade down from No. 4 overall could make a lot of sense for New England. The front office would be able to land more picks and assets to utilize and still have a chance to land an elite player. Trading down for Jeanty would bring a new dynamic to the Patriots' offense.
During the 2024 college football season, Jeanty ended up carrying the football 374 times for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 7.0 yards per carry. Jeanty also caught 23 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.
All of that being said, Jeanty could be a very nice addition for New England. He may not be the biggest need for the Patriots, but if they trade down, he could make life easier for Maye.
