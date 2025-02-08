Patriots Linked to Popular RB in Major Steal
The New England Patriots don't "need" to prioritize the running back position this offseason. Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to be the team's starter again entering the 2025 season.
However, there is a track record of fumble issues that could quickly irritate Mike Vrabel and the new-look coaching staff. That could lead the Patriots to bring in an insurance option this offseason.
No one should be expecting New England to go out and bring in a key free agent or draft a back in the first few rounds. But, there are some intriguing players in the fourth or fifth round range that could make sense.
How about Arizona State Sun Devils star Cam Skattebo?
Ian Valentino of AtoZ Sports has released a new seven-round mock draft. In that mock draft, he has projected the Patriots to draft Skattebo in the fourth round at No. 105 overall.
Skattebo became a national fan favorite during Arizona State's run in 2024. He is known for an aggressive running style and picking up tough yards through traffic, but is more than capable of breaking off a big play.
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season, Skattebo ended up carrying the football 293 times for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 5.8 yards per carry.
In addition to his numbers on the ground, Skattebo also caught 45 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns.
With his ability to make plays on the ground and through the air, Skattebo could develop into being a legitimate three-down back. He may be viewed as a mid-round pick, but he could become a starter down the road.
With New England, he would provide some competition for Stevenson. If Stevenson were to continue struggling with fumbles, Skattebo could end up offering the Patriots an alternative running back.
Only time will tell where Skattebo ends up, but New England would make sense and be an intriguing destination for him.
