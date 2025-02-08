NFL Exec Expects Patriots to Pursue Cooper Kupp
When looking at the New England Patriots' biggest needs ahead of this offseason, one that resides at the top of the list is the wide receiver position.
The last time the Patriots had a 1,000-plus yard pass catcher on the roster was in 2019 with Julian Edelman, meaning this team is due for some improvements at receiver, whether that comes via the draft, free agency acquisition, or a trade.
One of those candidates in the mix who could bring a boost to this Patriots offense could be Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp –– a Super Bowl-winning, former All-Pro talent who recently announced that the team would be looking for a trade involving him after eight years of service.
And in the eyes of an NFL executive, the Patriots need to be involved in the sweepstakes.
"Execs predict Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have a trade market because he's quarterback-friendly, makes contested catches and is the type of first-one-in, last-one-out worker who resonates with a new team," ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported. "As one AFC exec said, the Patriots would be "foolish" not to entertain a deal, given their receiver situation."
Kupp isn't quite the triple crown-winning receiver he was during his historic 2021 season, but would still be a significant target to account for in any NFL offense –– and especially so for New England.
During the 12 games he played in 2024, Kupp posted 710 yards on 67 catches and six touchdowns, averaging just under 60 yards a game. He's struggled with injuries across his last three seasons, but when healthy, it's hard for opposing defenses to ignore him.
For the Patriots, Kupp could be a huge addition to a team desperate for weapons, and as a veteran presence to surround Drake Maye and this young offensive unit. Whether a potential move to land him was to come via trade or eventual release and signing, New England has the means and finances to make the move happen.
Kupp is due $20 million in 2025, which is a large financial pill to swallow, but New England holds the most available cap space in the NFL this offseason at over $100 million. If the Patriots wanted to ensure some steps forward on the offensive end for Maye's second season, an acquisition of the Rams receiver could do that.
