Patriots Named Top Trade Fit for Bengals Star Pass Rusher

The New England Patriots could pursue a major trade for a top-tier pass rusher.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) smiles after forcing the Broncos to punt during overtime of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) smiles after forcing the Broncos to punt during overtime of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New England Patriots have some major needs heading into the NFL offseason. One of them will be to improve their pass rush.

Throughout the course of the 2024 season, the Patriots could not get to the quarterback consistently. They cannot afford to stand pat with what they currently have.

With that in mind, New England has been mentioned as a possible trade suitor for Myles Garrett. However, there are a lot of teams who will pursue Garrett. He's also going to cost a lot to bring in.

There is another potential trade target who would be much more attainable.

It's possible that Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals will part ways this offseason. If the Bengals end up opening trade discussions about him, the Patriots could be a clear front-runner.

Douglas Fritz of ClutchPoints has named New England as one of the top potential trade suitors for Hendrickson this offseason.

During the 2024 season with Cincinnati, Hendrickson ended up playing in all 17 games. He racked up 46 tackles, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six defended passes.

Behind his 17.5 sacks, Hendrickson led the NFL in the category. He finished 3.5 sacks above Garrett, who was in second place.

At 30 years old, Hendrickson still has some good football left ahead of him. The Patriots would instantly improve defensively and they could work to keep him for another three to four years.

Hendrickson will be heading into the final year of his contract in 2025. After acquiring him, New England would need to work out a contract extension with him.

All of that being said, Hendrickson is exactly the kind of piece that the Patriots need. He won't be cheap either, but he is a much more likely option than Garrett. Either player would be a welcome addition.

