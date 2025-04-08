Patriots Land Stacked Haul in Seven-Round Mock
The New England Patriots have had a tremendous offseason thus far. They strengthened their defense with big-name signings Milton Williams and Carlton Davis, then swung back around in the second wave by adding wide receiver Stefon Diggs to their offense.
As we inch closer to the NFL Draft to see what final touches the Patriots put on their roster, Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News put together a full seven-round mock draft that has the Patriots getting a terrific haul. To start, Iyer has the Patriots selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter after the New York Giants take Travis Hunter.
"The Patriots' pass rush was almost non-existent last season, and although Harold Landry gives it a nice experienced production boost, it will be difficult for them to pass up on adding Carter's explosiveness," Iyer writes.
In the second round, Iyer predicts that the Patriots will continue adding to their defensive line, taking Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.
"The Patriots can stick with their early defensive theme in the draft with Harmon. giving free-agent addition Milton Williams some help over the disappointing Christian Barmore," Iyer writes
The Patriots remaining picks are as follows:
- Round 3, Pick 69: OT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
- Round 3, Pick 77: WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami
- Round 4, Pick 106: S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
- Round 5, Pick 144: TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
- Round 5, Pick 171: RB Tajh Brooks, Texas Tech
- Round 7, Pick 220: CB Jaylin Smith, USC
- Round 7, Pick 238L WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
Should the Patriots' eventual haul look anything like this, fans would be pleased (at least they should be). Multiple wide receivers, and a potential starting tackle to protect Drake Maye while adding two star-quality players to their defensive line would be a grand slam for New England.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!