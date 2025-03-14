Patriots Land Top Prospect In Latest NFL Mock Draft
The New England Patriots have spent the first week of the new league year loading up on talent, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. They signed a pair of Super Bowl champions that are also near the top of their respective positional rankings in Milton Williams and Carlton Davis. Mike Vrabel also reunites with former Tennessee Titans edge rusher Harold Landry. Throw in veterans like offensive tackle Morgan Moses and linebacker Robert Spillane, and you have a very productive offseason thus far for the Patriots, who have taken advantage of having the most cap space in the NFL.
Should the Patriots have a great draft this coming April, their offseason would be as close to flawless as possible. And in his latest mock draft for CBS Sports, Garrett Podell has the Patriots selecting Heisman winner two-way star Travis Hunter.
"The New England Patriots could use some help along their offensive line and wide receiver positions," Podell writes. "Their wide receiver position group's collective 1,723 yards receiving ranked dead last in the NFL, so they scoop up Hunter and make him a full-time receiver, a move that could increase his productivity simply by decreasing the workload of being a two-way player. Drake Maye gets a No. 1 wide receiver to grow alongside."
Assuming Hunter would play receiver at the next level, gifting him to Drake Maye as a new weapon would be very beneficial and would continue to build on what has been a very good offseason.
