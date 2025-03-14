Insider Offers Brutal Update for Patriots Fans
The New England Patriots have been very busy in the early stages of the NFL offseason, utilizing their expansive cap space to make a flurry of moves in free agency.
Unfortunately, the Patriots have been unable to address any of their most pressing needs, which is causing some panic among New England fans.
The good news is that there are still some players available on the free-agent market that could significantly help the Pats, like wide receiver Cooper Kupp and offensive tackle Cam Robinson.
However, it doesn't seem like the Patriots will be signing either one of those talents.
A league source has told Chad Graff of The Athletic that New England's "current plans do not include signing either" Kupp or Robinson, which is certainly not what Pats fans want to hear.
Kupp is one of the Patriots' last hopes in free agency as far as receivers are concerned, and with New England only adding Mack Hollins and nothing else at the position, the Pats are in dire straits.
The Patriots had the worst receiving corps in football this past year, and everyone knew that they desperately needed to add at least one major wide out on the open market (or via trade). Thus far, though, New England has struck out, much like last year.
Meanwhile, the Pats did add tackle Morgan Moses to help in the trenches, but they still need a whole lot more assistance along their offensive line, and while Robinson is quite easily the best tackle remaining, it doesn't seem like the Patriots want to go in that direction.
Perhaps New England plans on addressing its offensive line in the NFL Draft. It could always select LSU tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick, and it's also a rather deep class for receivers.
