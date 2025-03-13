Patriots Sign Former First-Round LB
The New England Patriots keep stacking up new additions on the defensive side of the ball.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots have agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with former Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson.
The Patriots brass has remained diligent in adding contributors on defense through the beginning phases of free agency, adding solid components to the front seven and the secondary. Chaisson, the five-year league veteran, is the latest to factor into the fold.
Chaisson started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a 2020 first-round pick, spending his first four years in the league with the franchise. He then signed to the Raiders last offseason where he had the best season since entering the NFL, posting 32 combined tackles, seven TFLs, five sacks, and two forced turnovers.
The 25-year-old now finds his way to Foxborough as an intriguing option in New England's pass-rushing unit –– one that struggled across the course of the 2024 campaign, but seemingly on the upward swing with the newfound improvements of this offseason.
As the Patriots still stand early in free agency with money left on the books to spend, don't expect New England to be done making moves on the open market in their efforts to improve the roster on both ends.
