Morgan Moses Sends Strong Message To Patriots Fans
New England Patriots fans have to be excited after the last handful of days and the moves the team's front office has made. The likes of Carlton Davis, Milton Williams, and Harold Landry are all high-profile signings that will help lead the charge into a new era for the Patriots in the Mike Vrabel era.
One signing that has flown under the radar, though, is that of veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses. The 11-year veteran joined the Patriots after a one-off year with the New York Jets in which he started 14 games. Prior to that, he spent two seasons in Baltimore and had another one-year stint with the Jets in 2021. He spent the first seven years of his career with Washington.
Speaking at his introductory press conference, Moses gave an impassioned promise to Patriots fans - things will be different going forward.
“You don't need a miracle to win football games," Moses said. "You just need the right people in the building... [Carlton Davis] has won a Super Bowl, Milton [Williams] just won a Super Bowl. They're going to bring knowledge of the game and longevity through Weeks 18, 19, 20 when it hurts... When we run out through that tunnel on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays, you're gonna see something different,"
This veteran leadership and voice is something this iteration of the Patriots needed. Not only is Moses going to be given the job of protecting Drake Maye, he is also going to be one of the locker room leaders for a young roster looking to build something special.
