Report: Patriots Unwilling to Match Star WR's Price Tag
The New England Patriots have yet to make any significant additions at the wide receiver position this offseason, unless you cant their addition of Mack Hollins.
The Patriots have struck out thus far, which is why Cooper Kupp may be an all or nothing scenario for New England as far as free agents are concerned.
Kupp was released by the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the week, and the Pats have widely been viewed as one of his top potential destinations.
While the Patriots may seem like a natural fit for the 31-year-old given their lack of elite weaponry, they are apparently running into some difficulties in negotiations.
Karen Guregian of Mass Live has reported that while New England is definitely interested in signing Kupp, his asking price is "a bit too steep" at the moment.
"It’s certainly possible another team - and there are reportedly five in the mix - will meet the former Super Bowl MVP’s contract demands," Guregian wrote. "For now, the Patriots are content to see if Kupp alters his stance."
This is certainly not what Pats fans want to hear, as they know very well that their team is in dire need of some weapons to help quarterback Drake Maye.
At the same time, though, you can understand the Patriots' trepidation about potentially overpaying for Kupp, who has played in just 33 games over the last three seasons due to injuries.
The Eastern Washington product appeared in 12 contests this past year, catching 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns.
Kupp is clearly not the same receiver from a few years ago, when he made the Pro Bowl and earned a First-Team All-Pro selection after achieving the wide receiver Triple Crown back in 2021, but he is certainly better than anything else New England can offer at the position.
