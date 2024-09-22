Patriots Named Landing Spot for Michigan Star
The New England Patriots' most pressing needs are on the offensive side of the ball. This was made painfully obvious in the team's Week 3 loss to the New York Jets.
However, that does not mean the Patriots don't have holes defensively.
More specifically, New England needs some help along its defensive front, particularly after trading Matthew Judon this past summer.
That's why Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston has named the Pats a potential destination for Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Graham is projected to be a top-10 pick next spring, so whether or not the Patriots would actually use such a high draft choice on a defender remains to be seen.
However, Graham is one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft class and could be a dynamic, versatile threat on the professional level.
The 21-year-old arrived at Michigan in 2022 and made an immediate impact, registering 27 tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his freshman campaign.
Then, last year, Graham broke out, rattling off 36 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. While his numbers may not jump off the page, he was a dominant force in the trenches and helped the Wolverines go undefeated and win a national championship.
Of course, after watching Jacoby Brissett under constant duress over the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season, it seems like New England would be remiss not to take an offensive lineman with tis first-round draft choice.
The Pats could also look to select a wide receiver, as they are severely lacking at the skill positions.
However, if the Patriots fill those needs in free agency, they may look to select Graham in order to solidify their pass rush.
