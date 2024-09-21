Patriots Coach Reveals Best Course For Drake Maye
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye made his NFL debut against the New York Jets on Thursday night, but based on comments from the Patriots' coaching staff, we probably shouldn't get used to seeing Maye on the field.
At least not yet.
Following Maye's first appearance, New England offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was asked the best course of action for Maye's development.
His response may irk some Pats fans.
"I still think it's by watching," Van Pelt said, via Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub. "There's a lot to be learned left, and that's where I'll stand on that."
Maye went 4-for-8 with 22 yards while taking a couple of sacks against the Jets. He entered the game for Jacoby Brissett late in the fourth quarter.
Van Pelt added that he was "encouraged" about Maye's future.
To be perfectly honest, based on how the Patriots' offensive line looked versus New York, it's probably best for Maye to sit for the time being.
Brissett was battered all night, getting sacked five times and facing constant duress. And that was with the Jets missing multiple key players along their front seven.
Not only that, but New England is clearly lacking top-tier talent at the skill positions, particularly at wide receiver.
That is not exactly a recipe for success for a rookie signal-caller, so even if Pats fans may not like it, the Patriots seem to be making the right move by having Maye hold a clipboard rather than regularly take snaps.
Of course, that can all change as the season progresses, but as of right now, it would likely be dangerous to throw Maye out onto the field. Plus, New England is almost certainly gunshy after the Mac Jones debacle.
The Pats are 1-2 and will take on the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.
