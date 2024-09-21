Patriots Have 'Great Guy to Learn From'
The New England Patriots have gotten off to a rough 1-2 start to the season. Jacoby Brissett has started the first three games at quarterback, but Drake Maye made his NFL debut on Thursday night against the New York Jets.
While fans are excited about the future of Maye, Brissett has been serving as a bridge quarterback.
Recently, former NFL quarterback Alex Smith spoke out about Brissett. He showered the veteran quarterback with praise about being a great mentor for the young quarterback.
“Jacoby Brissett is a great guy to learn from. He is a good quarterback, he can process, he can play. It’s not a great situation. We talked about the lack of talent on the outside. … Let him go out there and manage this. Let the young kid learn."
Brissett has always been an excellent teammate. He's support and willing to do whatever it takes to win. Despite not starting as much as he would have liked throughout his career, he has continued doing things the right way.
So far this season through three games, Brissett has completed 60.9 percent of his pass attempts for 368 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He hasn't put up big numbers, but he's been solid.
Unfortunately, after an impressive start with a huge upset win in Week 1 and nearly pulling off another upset in Week 2, they got blown out by the Jets this week by a final score of 24-3. Brissett and the offense were unable to move the football and the defense got shredded by Aaron Rodgers.
Jerod Mayo is sticking with Brissett as his starting quarterback, at least for now. Brissett will make the start in Week 4 action against the San Francisco 49ers.
That is a wise decision, even if Mayo is considering replacing Brissett with Maye. Throwing the rookie out for his first start against a defense like the 49ers could be disastrous.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the Patriots at the quarterback position. It still seems likely that Maye will take over as the starter at some point.
Expect to see this become a weekly watch. But, Brissett is still the starter and he has been the definition of professional this year.
