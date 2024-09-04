Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Makes Massive Career Move
The New England Patriots will be entering their first season without Bill Belichick at the helm since 2000, but the legend seems to be doing just fine in his post-coaching days.
Not only is Belichick going to be appearing on television quite frequently this season, but he will also be joining The 33rd Team as a strategic advisor, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 33rd Team is an in-depth website that covers all things football-related, so Belichick should fit right in. Former Patriots coach Matt Patricia, who served as a coordinator under Belichick, is also joining.
Belichick has already landed weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, will be serving as an analyst on Inside the NFL and will host The Breakdown with Peyton Manning every Friday night on ESPN+. Plus, he has his own show called COACH on Underdog Fantasy.
Talk about having a lot on your plate.
The move to television seemed like an odd decision for Belichick, given that he was never exactly the most media-friendly person throughout his NFL coaching career. However, he has apparently gotten the bug and is continuing to expand his horizons.
Given that The 33rd Team is one of the top sites to visit if you want hard-hitting football analysis, Belichick and his elite football mind should fit right in.
The 72-year-old served 24 years as New England's head coach, leading the team to six Super Bowl championships and nine Super Bowl appearances. He also guided the Pats to 17 AFC East division titles, including 11 straight from 2009 through 2019.
However, following Tom Brady's departure in March 2020, Belichick and the Patriots fell on hard times.
In four post-Brady seasons, Belichick took New England to the playoffs just once and went just 29-36 throughout that span. The Pats ultimately decided to part ways with Belichick after the team went just 4-13 in 2023, marking its worst finish since 1992.
Many felt that Belichick would land another coaching gig this offseason, with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles being named as possibilities. However, Belichick interviewed with just one team: the Atlanta Falcons, who decided to go with Raheem Morris instead.
