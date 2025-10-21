Patriots Legend Bill Belichick One Step Closer to Hall of Fame
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is one of many who have made it to the next round of selection for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The news was shared on Tuesday morning by Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. Belichick, who many feel always seemed destined to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer due to his long-lasting NFL career from 1975 to 2023, has emerged among a list of 12 coaches for next year's induction.
Belichick was joined on the list by Bill Arnsparger, Tom Coughlin (whose Giants beat Belichick's Patriots in the Super Bowl twice), Alex Gibbs, Mike Holmgren, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Marty Schottenheimer (who, like Belichick, got his start coaching with the Cleveland Browns and even played as a Patriot), George Seifert, Mike Shanahan, and Clark Shaughnessy.
The decision process stems from voters known as the Coach Blue-Ribbon Committee. The group narrowed the list from 15 coaches this week and plans to reduce it again later this month to nine coaches.
The Coach Blue-Ribbon Committee will whittle the group down throughout November until one final for the 2026 class is picked. To be eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame, a coach must be retired from the league for one full season.
Although he's been a coach at the collegiate level for the University of North Carolina, Belichick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2023 season.
Despite some recent news in the sports media world that has labeled Belichick as polarizing to some, the 73-year-old Super Bowl-winning head coach has the credentials to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. Thus making his legacy and his impact on the game of football everlasting.
Under Belichick, the Patriots would make it to nine Super Bowls and win six of them between 2001 and 2023. The 2007 Patriots became the second team in history to have a perfect regular season.
Not only as a head coach, but also as a defensive coordinator, Belichick was a winner. In 1986 and 1990, Belichick would aid in the Giants' game plan that helped them win both Super Bowl XXI and XXV.
There are many strong opinions on Belichick outside of the Northeast, but if he were to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, next summer, it would be a landmark moment for both the Patriots and the NFL.
Many have not accomplished what Belichick has done throughout his career.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!