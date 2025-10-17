Patriots QB Doesn't Look Back on Iconic Rookie Play
If there's a certain moment that New England Patriots fans point to where the Drake Maye era truly began, one of the top answers would be his final play in regulation in last season's loss to the Tennessee Titans.
For over 11 seconds, and the Patriots trailing 17-10 in Nashville, Maye took the snap and scrambled all around the backfield. Despite Titans defenders getting through to the quarterback, the then-rookie made multiple players miss before lofting up a prayer to the end zone with zeros on the clock. On the receiving end was running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who caught the game-tying touchdown with Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. draped all over him.
Patriots kicker Joey Slye nailed the ensuing extra point, and former Patriots kicker Nick Folk hit what would turn into the game-winning field goal in overtime. With a chance to win, New England fell short after Maye threw a bad interception. So how does Maye look back on that special play? Not as fondly as you might expect.
"Yeah, it would've been special if we had won the game," Maye told reporters this week. "That's the biggest thing I remember; we didn't come up with a win. I made a bad decision in overtime, and I had Hunter (Henry) on that play earlier. So, Rhamondre made a great play, but year, I wish we would've come out with a win. So that's the goal this time, going down there, and we've got a tough challenge."
While some of those players on the Titans team from a year ago now see themselves sporting a New England uniform by way of Vrabel's hiring, the team is still fairly similar. Stars like Jeffery Simmons and Arden Key lead the way for a Titans team looking to rebound from it's 1-5 start and the firing of head coach Brian Callahan earlier in the week.
"They've got some good guys on defense, some good players," Maye said. "Some of them from last year, they made some plays on me and on us, so I'm looking forward to getting down there."
In front of his locker this week, Stevenson — who also had a major role in that play — gave all the credit to his quarterback for evading pressure and finding him for the score.
"I give more praise to Drake on that play," Stevenson said. "I think he made the whole team miss before he three me the ball. I think that was a once-in-a-lifetime type play."
Stevenson, like Maye and his head coach, aren't focused on the past, however. The 2025 iteration of the Patriots look a lot different than they did last November, and the ultimate goal is to win the football game — iconic scramble plays or not.
"We're just trying to make sure that these guys are focused on improving, and I think that they are. I think they're locked in," Vrabel said. "And hopefully we can get them as prepared as we possibly can between now and Sunday."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!