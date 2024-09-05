Patriots Legend Compares Steelers Star to LeBron James
Former New England Patriots star Devin McCourty has been very vocal about the NFL since retiring. He has provided bold takes on the Patriots, as well as every other team around the league.
Recently, McCourty made a stunning comparison for a rival AFC star.
When talking about Pittsburgh Steelers' superstar pass-rusher T.J. Watt, he dropped a comparison to LeBron James.
"T.J. Watt is kind of turning into LeBron James on defense. There's this certain level of expectation that is greatness, but we look at it like 'That's just T.J. Watt. That's what he does.' When you take a step back, that's not normal. T.J. Watt is starting to climb into that [level with] Aaron Donald, his brother J.J. Watt, where they just have a certain level of dominance every single year."
Comparing Watt to James is about as big as it gets. McCourty is clearly a massive fan of what Watt has been doing on the field.
No one can blame him. Watt has been an unstoppable force for the Steelers' defense.
Watt has played in 104 career games so far. In those appearances, he has racked up insane numbers. He has totaled 401 tackles to go along with 96.5 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, and 46 defended passes.
There are very few pass rushers who could dream of doing what Watt has been accomplishing.
At 29 years old, Watt still has a lot of elite football left in front of him. He has shown zero signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Thankfully, the Patriots will avoid having to play him this season. Going up against Watt is never a good time. He truly has become one of the best players in football.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of season he is able to put up in 2024. No one should expect anything less than pure dominance from him.
