Patriots Legend Tom Brady Gets Blunt on Patrick Mahomes
New England Patriots legend Tom Brady is widely viewed as the greatest quarterback of all-time, and for good reason. After all, Brady won seven Super Bowl championships — six with the Patriots — during his NFL playing career, three more than any other signal-caller.
However, there is one quarterback who appears to be on his way to catching him, or at least making things interesting: Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes already owns three Super Bowl titles at the age of 29 and has made five Super Bowl appearances, so if he plays another decade, he could have an outside chance of equaling Brady.
Based on all of the attention Mahomes receives, you would think Brady might harbor some resentment toward the likely future Hall-of-Famer, but not only does the 47-year-old not only hold any ill will toward Mahomes, but he deeply respects him.
During a recent interview with Complex Sports, Brady revealed why he refuses to take shots at the Chiefs phenom while broadcasting games.
“How can I throw shade at someone who’s as amazing as he is?” Brady said. “I know what he’s been through, and I think the one position that I’m in now as a broadcaster, I do feel responsibility. a.) to tell the fans what I see and be honest and upfront about everything. But also realize that what these guys are doing on the field is extremely difficult.”
Brady then extrapolated, saying that most people don't realize just how hard it is to play quarterback in the NFL.
“You’re looking at any of the 32 teams who have a starting quarterback out there, that guy is one of the best in the world at what he does," he said. "So, do they make the right plays all the time? Certainly not. By the way, neither did I. And I think you have to have this context and perspective.”
Mahomes absorbed some criticism for his rough performance in Kansas City's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles back in February, but he will almost surely be prepared for another deep playoff run next fall.
