Patriots vs. Ravens Matchup Holds Major Playoff Stakes

The New England Patriots are going into Week 16 with a chance to clinch their first playoff berth in four seasons.

They will face a tough Baltimore Ravens opponent who is fighting for their postseason lives at home inside M&T Bank Stadium. NFL.com writer Ali Bhanpuri emphasizes the magnitude of the matchup.

"New England doesn’t need this one nearly as much as Baltimore, which is desperately trying to keep pace with Pittsburgh (8-6) in the AFC North race," Bhanpuri wrote.

"The Ravens’ playoff probability plummets to 28% with a loss, and their outlook becomes that much bleaker should Pittsburgh also win at Detroit. A Pats win would secure them a spot in the tournament and help in their overall quest for the AFC East crown."

"But even if New England drops this contest, the team can still lock up a spot by winning at least once over its final two games – and winning both guarantees the Pats clinch the division."

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Patriots Can End Ravens' Playoff Hopes

Both teams are fighting for something, which is why the game got flexed into prime time to begin with, not to mention the fact that the Ravens have been playoff mainstays for the last several years.

The Patriots used to be, when Tom Brady was the quarterback, and would often face the Ravens in the playoffs. However, that may not be the case this season if the Patriots can beat the Ravens here in Week 16.

It should be a traditional December bloodbath in the NFL, with both teams needing to win to better their placement in the playoff picture. That's exactly the type of game you want to be in down the stretch.

"That's what you play for. That's what we're trying to play for, for many years down the road," Patriots quarterback Drake Maye said of the matchup.

"Trying to be the team that people want to see at night. People want to see when the only game on is us. That's what you want this environment to be. That's what you want the New England Patriots to be."

If the Patriots can pull out a win on the road in Baltimore, it will give the team confidence that they can win other primetime games that will come when the postseason begins. That might be the only thing that's missing from the Patriots' playoff hopes going into the final few weeks of the season.

