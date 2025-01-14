Patriots Linked to Blockbuster WR Trade with Eagles
The New England Patriots have a few different things that they need to do this offseason. However, there is one thing that absolutely has to get done: Drake Maye needs more help.
During the 2024 NFL season as a rookie, Maye had no top target to throw to. That can't be the same in his second year.
Looking ahead up to the upcoming offseason, there are going to be a lot of ways for the Patriots to improve their wide receiver situation. They could look to add one in free agency, pull off a trade to acquire one, or even draft one with the No. 4 overall pick.
Could New England look to pull off a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to fill their wide receiver need? Matt Geagan of CBS News Boston has suggested that A.J. Brown could be a potential option for the Patriots.
"And don't rule out the Patriots swinging a trade for a receiver, with DK Metcalf (66 receptions, 992 yards, five touchdowns for the Seahawks) and A.J. Brown (67 catches, 1,079 yards, seven touchdowns for the Eagles) potential targets," Geagan wrote.
"Vrabel drafted Brown (who grew up a Patriots fan) when he was in Tennessee, and could try to bring him to New England to give Maye a true No. 1 receiver. The Patriots have the draft picks to pull off a deal," he continued.
Many reports have come out about Brown's issues with the Eagles. He has not been quiet about not loving how everything has gone in Philadelphia. A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs. It might also be what he wants.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Eagles, Brown ended up catching 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers average out to an impressive 16.1 yards per reception.
Add in the fact that he is just 27 years old and he fits the long-term picture for New England. Past just his production, Brown could play with Maye for many years to come.
Granted, this is just an idea and there is a chance that the Patriots wouldn't even have interest in trading for Brown. But, he is the kind of difference maker that New England needs at the position.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors and speculation about the Patriots as the offseason draws closer. This likely isn't the last time that Brown will be connected as a possible target for New England.
