Patriots Linked to Explosive EDGE, And it Isn't Abdul Carter
The New England Patriots would certainly love to get their hands on Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft, but is it realistic?
Carter may very well fly off the board over the first three picks, which would leave the Patriots to pursue other options at the position later on in the draft (unless they want to shock everyone and take Georgia's Jalon Walker at No. 4).
The good news is that this upcoming class is rife with impressive pass rushers, and Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network is predicting to select one of the more intriguing ones in the third round: UCLA Bruins star Oluwafemi Oladejo.
"Though a tad raw as a processor and a bit undersized, Oluwafemi Oladejo is an explosive edge rusher with active hands who can stack and shed well against the run," Infante wrote. "He offers intriguing developmental potential with a long-term starting upside."
Oladejo racked up 57 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this past season, rocketing up NFL Draft boards after an eye-opening showing at the Senior Bowl and then the Scouting Combine.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defender began his collegiate career at California in 2021 and spent a couple of years with the Golden Bears before transferring to UCLA ahead of 2023.
New England amassed a grand total of 28 sacks in 2024, exemplifying their obvious need for pass-rushing assistance. The Pats wasted no time finding it in free agency, signing edge rusher Harold Landry and defensive tackle Milton Williams to lucrative multi-year contracts.
However, the Patriots could still use some help in that department, and while Carter may not be there in the first round, there should be plenty of other options—like Oladejo—available on Day 2 and beyond.
