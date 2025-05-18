Patriots Linked to Fascinating Trade for Packers WR
The New England Patriots have actively tried to address their ailing receiving corps this offseason, adding a couple of veterans (Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins) in free agency while also selecting Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft.
That being said, the Patriots still lack top-end talent at the position, which is why a trade remains possible heading into 2025.
Sara Marshall of Musket Fire has fired off a couple of potential trade targets for New England, and one of the names was Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson.
"Watson is entering the final year of his rookie contract this year and could easily be traded to another team before the Packers decide if an extension is worth it," Marshall wrote. "They may have already made up their minds based on drafting Matthew Golden in the first round of last month's draft, which could be a good sign for New England."
Of course, Watson comes with a major caveat: he is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last December, so he will probably miss about half of the 2025 campaign.
While the 6-foot-4 pass-catcher is certainly intriguing based on his athleticism and deep-threat ability, he has a very checkered injury history, which would almost surely lead to the Pats attempting to lowball the Packers in trade talks, or simply not pursue Watson at all.
Since entering the NFL as a second-round pick in 2022, Watson has never played a full season, appearing in 38 out of a possible 51 games. He was productive in 15 contests last year, catching 29 passes for 620 yards and a couple of touchdowns. That was good for a tremendous average of 21.2 yards per catch.
Still, Watson being a bit of a one-trick pony and coming with such a questionable medical record could make him a rather dicey target for the Patriots.
