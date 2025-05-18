Patriots Land Head-Turning Prediction for 2025 Season
There is a whole lot of buzz surrounding the New England Patriots heading into 2025 thanks to a very busy offseason in which they drastically improved their roster.
The Patriots went just 4-13 in each of the last two years, so they certainly aren't viewed as legitimate contenders even with their massive makeover, but there is a growing faction that believes New England could be a big surprise next fall.
Count Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone among that group, as he ranked the Pats second on his list of potential surprise teams for the coming NFL campaign.
"The New England Patriots have an encouraging young QB who played a lot better than what his statistical production might indicate. The Patriots also rebuilt their offensive line and just added a wealth of talent to a roster that desperately needed it," Scataglia wrote. "Mike Vrabel is now the head coach as well, so the front office really got a ton of work done this offseason. New England is second in our power rankings and are the second-best team in the AFC East."
The fact that the Patriots are earning so much praise is actually a bit scary, as it may result in expectations that are a bit too heavy for the club next season.
It's important to keep in mind that New England is still loaded with question marks. Its receiving corps — while certainly better on paper — remains a concern, especially considering that Stefon Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL. The interior of its offensive line could also be a problem, and it's entirely possible that Drake Maye could fall victim to a sophomore slump.
The most critical thing for the Pats going into 2025 is merely showing signs of improvement, even if that means they don't push for a playoff spot.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!