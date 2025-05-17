Patriots Go Behind the Scenes With New Docuseries
As the New England Patriots march forward into a ”new era,” they are providing Pats Nation with an unprecedented, inside look at the franchise under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel.
New England, via a new docuseries titled “Forged in Foxborough,” is chronicling the construction of both their roster and their front office — featuring insight from Vrabel, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, starting quarterback Drake Maye, free agent signing Stefon Diggs and first-round draft pick Will Campbell.
Episode 1, titled “Building the Patriots,” features Vrabel’s efforts to build a relationship with his players, while examining the team’s offseason acquisitions to date.
“We are going to be along on this [expletive] journey with you guys,” Vrabel decreed to his team. “And I don’t care whatever’s happened or how you’ve been coached. This is how I want to do it.
“Be along for the journey …That’s our whole goal of how we’re going to operate this program,” he added. “We’re going to be along on the journey. There are going to be some ups and downs, but that’s the whole goal of what we’re trying to do … We’re going along on this journey with you guys to get more out of you than what you guys think.”
In keeping with Vrabel’s decree to approach business with “aggression,” the team signed several high profile free agents, while also drafting eleven potential impact players in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In conjunction with newly-hired defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, Vrabel is expected to institute a high-octane style on that side of the ball. The Pats will also seek offensive improvements under the direction of a new, yet familiar, offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels.
Still, New England’s redemption arc will ultimately be determined by their performance on the field. While this first installment clearly reveals Vrabel’s long-term goals for his team, he is also cognizant that their efforts will begin by coming together as one unit under his direction.
“The overriding goal for the program that we’re going to build is going to be one to win the division,” Vrabel said. “When was the last time the New England Patriots won the division? Does anybody know? 2019 …
“So, we’re building our own identity — And it’s all going to be based on how do we make you guys as good as you possibly can be as an individual, as a player and then as a teammate.”
The second installment is expected to be released soon via New England’s media relations team.
