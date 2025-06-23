Patriots Linked to Major Trade for Giants Defensive Star
The New England Patriots have certainly spent a considerable amount of time addressing their defense this offseason after the unit displayed major signs of regression last year.
Perhaps most specifically, the Patriots zeroed in on their pass rush, which is definitely understandable given that they finished last in the NFL with 28 sacks in 2024. New England has answered the bell by signing Harold Landry, Milton Williams and K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency, and it also selected Bradyn Swinson in the draft.
But is it possible the Pats are not done making moves to address the area of weakness?
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox feels the Patriots may pursue another edge rusher to bolster their front seven, listing them as a potential trade destination for New York Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux.
"The Patriots, who recorded just 28 sacks in 2024, should have interest in adding Thibodeaux if he's available," Knox wrote. "New England did add Harold Landry III and Milton Williams in free agency but could still use another sack artist on its defensive front."
Thibodeaux's name surfaced in trade speculation the second the Giants took Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick of the draft back in April, but New York has insisted that Thibodeaux will be a part of the team moving forward and exercised his fifth-year option.
However, if a team comes along and offers the Giants a package they can't refuse for the 24-year-old, they may be willing to budge.
Thibodeaux registered 28 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 12 games last season, missing some time due to a wrist injury. The year prior, he racked up 50 tackles, 11.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, demonstrating that he can be a force when healthy.
Whether or not the Pats would want to surrender valuable draft capital to bring in Thibodeaux is anyone's guess, but he would definitely comprise a strong addition.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!