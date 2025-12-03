Patriots' Drake Maye Awarded Weekly League Honor

The honors just keep piling up for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

The second-year star helped lead the Patriots to an NFL-best 11-2 record heading into their bye week, and coming off another impressive performance against the New York Giants, was given the Week 13 AFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

In the Patriots' 33-15 win over New York to close the week out, Maye went 24-of-31 passing for 282 yards and a pair of beautifully-thrown touchdown passes. Maye also was given a 126.0 passer rating in the winning effort.

In the first half of the game, Maye dotted up the Giants defense on both of his scoring throws. In the first quarter, a fade to the back corner of the end zone held in the air perfectly for Kayshon Boutte to come down with his sixth receiving touchdown of the year. Just one quarter later, a dime to rookie Kyle Williams extended the Patriots' lead to 17, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Just trying to be the face, trying to be the conductor," Maye said postgame. "Just trying to be the face of the offense. Trying to -- you know, want the pressure. You want the ball in my hands. I tried to show that all year and throughout my career. That's what I kind of feel like. I know they feed off of me and feed off of my energy and feed off of what I say to those guys. And what I say means something to them. So when adversity hits, I've got to respond. And from there I've got to be the same guy, same guy every day. Don't try to change, and just be myself. That's what the guys like the most."

Maye Given Weekly Award For First Time In His Career

Gillette Stadium was filled with loud MVP chants throughout the evening, and Maye is putting up a campaign that warrants serious discussion for the award. As for the weekly award, he becomes the first Patriots player to be named AFC Offensive Player of the Week since running back Dion Lewis did it back in 2017. He's also the first Patriots quarterback since Tom Brady (2017) to take home the hardware.

"There's a lot of people in this locker room, this organization, that play a big role in us winning games," said Maye, deflecting a question about his impressive season en route to 10-straight wins. "And shoot, just like you, showing up every day and making fun of you all for being in the locker room on a Friday asking us questions after practice, these guys are the same thing. They show up every day and they want to get better. And just proud of the guys and this team we have and love being around them."

Maye is the fifth player this year to earn a weekly award from the NFL, following in the footsteps of Antonio Gibson (Week 2), Marcus Jones (Week 4), K'Lavon Chaisson (Week 7) and Andy Borregales (Week 12).

