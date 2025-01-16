Patriots Linked to Blockbuster Trade for Steelers Star
The New England Patriots absolutely need to acquire some more weapons for Drake Maye this offseason. Could the Pittsburgh Steelers have an answer for them?
Sara Marshall of Musket Fire thinks so, suggesting that the Patriots pursue a trade for Steelers wide receiver George Pickens in the coming months. Marshall also thinks the cost wouldn't be too overwhelming.
"If the Patriots are interested, it might not take too much in a trade to get a deal done, despite Pickens being a former second-rounder," Marshall wrote. "He is not widely considered a top player at the position, mainly due to the quarterbacks he has played with, and could be an easy offer for New England with a high return."
Pickens has had a rather rocky relationship with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh, so there is a chance he could be dealt, especially after a rather disappointing 2024 campaign.
In 14 games this season, the 23-year-old caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns.
Pickens just completed his third NFL campaign, and over the course of his young professional career, he has logged one 1,000-yard season. That came last year, when he hauled in 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five scores.
There is no doubt that the University of Georgia product has supreme talent, but the question is whether or not the potential headache he would bring to New England would be worth it.
The Pats have ample cap room heading into the offseason, so they are hoping that they will be able to land some top-flight weapons in free agency.
Of course, those players have to actually want to sign with the Patriots, and right now, New England does not exactly exemplify a prime free-agent destination.
In that case, it may actually behoove the Pats to explore the trade market.
