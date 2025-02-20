Patriots Linked to Stealing AFC East Rival's Playmaker - Again
The NFL offseason has arrived and things will begin heating up in the coming weeks. For the New England Patriots, the 2025 offseason is an extremely important one with major implications for the future of the franchise.
Mike Vrabel and company need more talent. They need it badly, as could be seen throughout the 2024 season that saw the Patriots end up with the No. 4 overall pick and be one of the worst teams in the league.
Thankfully, New England holds the No. 4 pick and they have the most projected cap space of any team in the NFL.
With that being said, the Patriots have a few obvious needs. They need to bring in more offensive help for Drake Maye. Adding both a wide receiver and an offensive lineman or two would be wise.
At wide receiver, New England will have its pick of quite a few potential targets. One popular name that has been connected to the Patriots on multiple occasions is Buffalo Bills' free agent receiver Amari Cooper.
Once again, New England has been connected to Cooper.
Bleacher Report has taken another look at the upcoming free agency market. When it came to Cooper, they listed the Patriots as one of the top potential suitors for his services.
"Cooper may no longer be a true No. 1 wideout, but he's still one of the better receivers headed to free agency," they wrote. "The New England Patriots could use a receiver of Cooper's caliber to help elevate second-year quarterback Drake Maye."
There is concern about Cooper following a major down year in 2024. He ended up with 44 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns throughout the season.
Cooper is now 30 years old and the concern is that age is taking its toll. That is possible, but taking a flier on a one-year deal with him would still be wise for New England.
This is a scenario to keep an eye on for the Patriots during the offseason. Cooper would much cheaper than some alternative options and if he can bounce back to how he's played throughout the majority of his career could be a big-time weapon for Maye.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!