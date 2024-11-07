Patriots Have Long Injury List for Bears Week
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Chicago Bears this week. As they look to rebound from their disappointing loss last week, a win over the Bears would feel really good.
Unfortunately, the Patriots are heading into this week with quite a long injury report to monitor.
As released by New England, the team has 10 players that were either limited participants or did not participate during Wednesday's practice.
There were three players who did not participate at all during practice. Those players were safety Kyle Dugger, linebacker Christian Elliss, and running back JaMycal Hasty.
As for the seven players who were limited during practice, their names are defensive end Keion White, linebacker Sione Takitaki, defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, guard Layden Robinson, safety Marte Mapu, tackle Vederian Lowe, and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale.
Obviously, that is a very long list of players with a few who are major key players for the Patriots.
Thankfully, Drake Maye is good to go and there are no questions about whether or not he will play. Most of their key players look ready to play this week.
Hopefully, they'll get some good news leading up to game day. Having a handful of these guys available would be a nice step in the right direction for New England.
It will be fun to watch the Maye vs. Caleb Williams matchup at the quarterback position. Both players are extremely talented signal callers and they will be quarterbacks who are compared throughout their entire careers.
Expect to hear more injury news over the next few days. While the Patriots are far from being a contender this season, they will still compete and try to improve and develop throughout the rest of the year. In order to do that, they need to be healthy.
