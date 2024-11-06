Patriots' Drake Maye Dubbed Trade Deadline Loser
The New England Patriots shockingly did not make a single move at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, which raised eyebrows across the league.
Not only did the Patriots not sell off any pieces like many expected in spite of apparently fielding a ton of calls, but they also failed to land any help for quarterback Drake Maye.
That's why Sean T. McGuire of NESN has labeled Maye one of the biggest losers of the deadline.
"Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen each were granted a receiving weapon ahead of the deadline. Their situations and timelines are different, of course. But Maye wasn’t helped by any addition via the trade market," McGuire wrote. "Maye would have benefited from a wide receiver or the signing of an offensive lineman from somewhere other than the waiver wire. Too bad, rook."
It's common knowledge that New England has one of the worst groups of wide receivers in all of football. Its also well known that its offensive line is absolutely atrocious.
Heck, one of the primary reasons why the Pats chose to roll with Jacoby Brissett over Maye under center to begin the season was because Maye didn't have any help.
So, you would think the Pats would have made more of an effort to acquire a couple of pieces in order to provide Maye with some assistance down the stretch.
There was speculation that the Patriots were seeking offensive line help, but obviously, New England was not able to find anything to its liking.
That's certainly unfortunate for Maye, who has shown flashes of brilliance since taking over as the starter midway through October.
Perhaps the Pats didn't like the asking price of any potential targets.
They better hope they can land some playmakers and linemen in the offseason. That's for sure.
